By the Numbers: Why the unvaccinated aren’t taking the shot

A new Census Bureau survey shows some of the key factors driving the 15% of American adults who have still chosen to not take a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live