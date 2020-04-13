Transcript for A nurse travelled to help fight the coronavirus pandemic

Well after hearing at New York city's call for help for health care workers to fight the growing corona virus pandemic. One nurse travel from his home in blooms for Pennsylvania. To help out Luke Adams a registered nurse for eleven years. It joining us now to share his story first of all thank you would for all that you do and continue to do it what made you say hey. I have to go to New York City I have to go there and I and I need to help. I think every emergency or crisis called on a different service. You know and hurricane hit FEMA goes into a war from. The military goes then and it just so happened that this particular crisis. Were directed toward the net required critical care knowledge. And there's just not a whole lot of people out there who have that. You packed everything up and Kaman had nowhere to stay in fact I Anderson you slept in the back of your car on a crib mattress for nine days. I'm hoping you now have a place to stay. Yes excerpt talking to you from the comforts of my hotel or which this idiot New York with nice not be set up or. But how remarkable that you. You that you came here with Britain they're willing to sleep in your car and I know they union nurses doctors are all being pushed to extreme limits. But. You concede some positive but he in all of this share with us what that is because a lot of people need to hear that positive but he. Sure I mean I think first and foremost is that there's a heightened. You know appreciation of the things that now matter. No we kind of all go through life sometimes broke guilty of net and we lose sight of the things that are most important. But when you're faced with an emergent Violeta kind of get strip down Q what really important and from me. Thing like just being able to go home. Or hug your children forcefully neck the year south either of the things that you know a lot of time we take for granted and now they're becoming. Really important. The kindness from strangers. You know and and the willingness of the recipient event pay it forward you know we. The kind of forget that it does feel really good again and everybody is giving rate now and feel good. In terms of the medical community them of the pod and third you know the doctors and nurses that are part of your training you've been in practice. We're learning things that are we're learning that that there are things that we never have war and because of that we're going to be you know much better or god. Think like that. Ben out. Yeah and in U mentions it. The little things that that we also remember like being able to sleep next to your spouse or hug your children you're far away from your family and you have an eight year old. And a ten month old. What do you hope they learn from you doing something so brave and selfless to help. Others. Just again and it's the most before it if you have the ability to help voters are think that you have the responsibility to help especially in pumping your theory fit. I'm where I can't just look for my left for my right and picked out of Berkman date you go instead. You know Burmese the most important thing was. You know I can't ask everybody else that sacrifice for bomb not willing to do it myself. And you certainly did from the blow up on the front line wrapping the rest of America is sacrifice and stay home and that's very difficult though and ordered that'd be able to ask them to do that I felt I had to sacrifice and so. No mind of not being it would be miked or hug them or we've not myself but I want them know that you know blues sacrifices. Really they don't. They don't need as much is that you know no growth going through Europe to grow like knowing Nikki didn't help meet that wolf. Standout more than the three month that we now are. Well Luke Adams I know that we are also grateful that there were people like you in the world willing to sacrifice so much stay safe. And please send your family love from us we appreciate their time. I thank you very much.

