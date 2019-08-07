NYPD announces new policy after 4 recent police suicides

"We get paid to help people but sometimes we fall short on helping ourselves," said NYC Police Commissioner James O'Neill.
James O'Neill urging officers to get help with the struggling with depression this following a recent string of suicides in the department trying to overcome that stigma. And we we get paid to help people but sometimes we fall short helping ourselves. That's why we're creating the peer counseling program we're looking at a buddy system. To make sure that people feel comfortable I mean it's neat this is our job you talk about a livelihood. Delphi stepped forward to my gonna remain lose my guns may lose my shield middle lose my job. Last month for NYPD officers took the wrong lives. Commissioner O'Neal reminded offices today that there are resources available within the department could then and their families. If they're having difficulty coping with life on the job are at home.

