Now Playing: Are ‘COVID toes' a symptom of coronavirus?

Now Playing: How to manage loneliness during the pandemic

Now Playing: Volunteers across the country are cooking up meals and delivering groceries to famili

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: How to make your video chats look more like real life during the pandemic

Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: April 30, 2020

Now Playing: Washington’s coronavirus stay-at-home order will extend beyond May 4

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: April 30, 2020

Now Playing: Wyclef Jean on what inspired him to write a song of hope during the pandemic

Now Playing: Dr. Simone Wildes says remdesivir drug is ‘ray of hope’ for frontline workers

Now Playing: Deepak Chopra on how to manage stress during quarantine

Now Playing: Coronavirus kills 3 family members in 3 weeks

Now Playing: What COVID-19 antibodies mean for your health

Now Playing: Colorado and Nevada join the pact to reopen their economies

Now Playing: How to stay safe while traveling during the pandemic

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: The mental health stigma in African American communities affected by COVID-19