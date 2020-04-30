People line at PPE vending machine

More
Two vending machines selling face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves and other protective equipment were installed in a square in Jeumont, France.
0:57 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People line at PPE vending machine
Okay. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"Two vending machines selling face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves and other protective equipment were installed in a square in Jeumont, France.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70440733","title":"People line at PPE vending machine","url":"/Health/video/people-line-ppe-vending-machine-70440733"}