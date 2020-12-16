Transcript for Pfizer vs. Moderna vaccines

And I want to bring in doctor Tyler now for more on the is vaccine options doctor if you break down forests. What we know right now about the visor vs the midair and a vaccine. Yes good morning Diane so. There are definitely more similarities than differences. Both of them are messenger Arnie vaccines both of them are required to doses color was visors is three weeks apart quickly adjourns for weeks apart. People show really great effectiveness. Close to 95%. For both of them but there is after the second dose. There is solid evidence that jurors may be some of the effectiveness after the first dose for both vaccines. But those are small numbers I think we have to be a little careful I'd like to see a morgue to on the out over time. Bond and the good news is this high. I do know is that we've heard about these true over race. Age and gender so those trees sub categories so really important broad range of people hum. Now remember there are adverse events could come within any vaccine and again there's more similarities than differences between the two vaccines. Oh happy injection site reactions that can be pain he injection site very common headache and fatigue. Those three things occur in most patience Whipple vaccines and in the minority patients connect shields. Fevers or eight weeks it looks like perhaps Madonna has a slightly. I'm greater amount of side effects than visors but. I don't even know that statistically significant durable and a very similar range. I remember. Him with both vaccines you tend to have more side effects after the second dose in the first dose. Then when it comes to storage. I'm sorry. Certain value you can Attica that the storage I know is is part of the question and that's where some people are a little worried about the visor vaccine because of to a layman it sounds complicated at least to be storing something at such a low temperature. You're absolutely right that is a big difference between the two Pfizer's requires a super freezer radar nasty story about minus 94 degrees. Fahrenheit that's roughly minus seven year eighty degrees Celsius wears an endurance test restored around minus four degrees Fahrenheit by the way that's not a regular freezer day that you and I would have is still even the maternal vaccine requires hey still colder freezer burn your writing can be stored. And more normal temperatures. Once they're both taken out of the freezer they can be refrigerated. By just for up to five days maturities up to seven days in the interview room temperature or how many people can be stored for about six hours column one difference is that Mitt jurors does not need to be diluted. Hours Pfizer's needs and needs to be diluted within two hours of taking it out of the freezer so. Definitely some differences with the cold chain storage. We know that if you received move them one vaccine so for all these health care workers are receiving the Pfizer vaccine. They will need to receive advisor vaccine for the second dose you can't come behind it to you but if you're starting from scratch assuming the mid Daryn a vaccine does get approved. When it comes available if both are available how do you decide. Which one to get can we as patients decide which one we want or how does that get figured out. I think it remains unclear right now for example we're starting our best scene campaign or our system tomorrow how we only have advisory vaccine right now but. It gives it. He's a rookie didn't at least in the initial stages we we are not going to be able to choose our vaccine we are going to be offered a certain type of vaccine over time. That could change we just don't know yet. And we heard actors out talking about kids saying you know and we still need more data on that we're not going to be vaccine in children just yet what are the other big questions. That medical experts will be looking out for as this vaccine is administered more widely. Of course there there's still many questions that you're absolutely right young children under the age of sixteen were not studied in the trials by the way advisors hot and emergency use is for sixteen and older who adjourn this is going to be for eighteen and older. But also remember not just young children pregnant women or not studied in either trial begging you don't com. Compromised patients weren't study neither trust that doesn't mean that those are Contra indications. Again we want to weigh the risks and the benefits as a provider when I noticed right now Kobe nineteen as the number one killer in the United States. I really want these vulnerable populations to be vaccinated even though we don't know the risks better to racial. Other things to our ability of the vaccine how long does that last we don't know yet. Hey that remains BC and another one of these transmissions will these vaccines reduce transmission we just heard with the midyear and a vaccine that there was asymptomatic. Patients after the first dose there's seemed to be less of those in the vaccine group vs the placebo again those are smaller numbers I want to caution you know I think we need more data but hopefully these vaccines will also reduce transmission can't really. You know crush this virus over time. And you touched a bit on a question I got from a viewer on Twitter which was how long before we know if the vaccines will prevent a person from spreading covad nineteen. And if people can still spread it after being vaccinated can we achieve herd immunity. So I definitely believe that we're going or sheep herd immunity if this is acceptable. Firm for the United States remember we know that it's available. It's because making it accessible and now we have to make sure that the majority of the US finds it acceptable if that happens high jubilee won't have herd immunity remember herd immunity is not. One point in time is not a moment in time there's good is going to be gradual and I believe it will start to see decreasing transmission. You don't I think in the spring but it remains to be seen hopefully very soon we'll see dead. The most vulnerable populations in the congregate care settings have decreased hospitalizations and deaths I think that's the first signal that we'll see. Parent actor Todd Eller and always great to have you thank you. Teachers.

