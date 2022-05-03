Pfizer's 3-dose COVID vaccine 80% effective, people should be 'vigilant' on monkeypox

Dr. Darien Sutton, an emergency medical physician and ABC News Contributor, highlights key findings from Pfizer data for its children's vaccine and outlines common symptoms of monkeypox.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live