Researchers consider the potentially groundbreaking medical benefits of MDMA

More
ABC News’ Maggie Rulli takes a look at the medical research into MDMA, speaking with a trial patient who said the drug has helped him overcome past traumas.
10:38 | 06/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Researchers consider the potentially groundbreaking medical benefits of MDMA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:38","description":"ABC News’ Maggie Rulli takes a look at the medical research into MDMA, speaking with a trial patient who said the drug has helped him overcome past traumas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"78568970","title":"Researchers consider the potentially groundbreaking medical benefits of MDMA","url":"/Health/video/researchers-potentially-groundbreaking-medical-benefits-mdma-78568970"}