Transcript for Romaine lettuce from California linked to E. coli, FDA says

The next time you see Romaine lettuce in the store go ahead by at the FDA says the Romaine linked the recent E. Coli outbreak came from central California. But the growing season there has now and did so they incoming supply remain will come from other regions and should be safe to eat. Officials recommend checking the label just leave certain. President trump says he plans to go ahead with raising tariffs on China and at 10% tariff could apply to Apple's iPhone. The president tells the Wall Street Journal it's highly unlikely that he'll accept China's request to delay the tariffs. He need to China's president this weekend in the iPhone is made inch high not Apple Stock dropped more than 2% overnight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.