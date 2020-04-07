Transcript for How to safely celebrate the holiday weekend

Well, we're on this fourth of July weekend. Party time, right ? Not so much. The best way to come together during these trying times still got to stay apart. So let's walk through how to safely celebrate this holiday weekend. Becky Worley is here with us. How am I supposed to plan a gathering in these times, Becky? I know, T.J. Is there anything better than a warm summer night in the backyard? That can't be replicated on a zoom call. But if you're an area with a lot of coronavirus transmission this might not be a good idea. But in low transmission areas there are ways to make it safer. What ways to make it safer? I mean, we're hearing it about staying apart. Isn't it kind of awkward the parties we're having these days, inviting people over, you stay in your corner and I'll stay in mine. I call it coronavirus calculus. Like, how are you supposed to figure out what you're supposed to doing? Starting with, it should be outside first, full stop, not inside. Next, be realistic about the amount of people to invite. If possible, you want to keep that list to your social pod or your quaran-team that you've been seeing. Small, under 12 people. Dictated by the space you have. Place chairs outside at a six foot distance and you'll see how many folks you can accommodate. Here's a pro tip, if you place the chairs in advance people sit in them. If you don't place them, people stand up and they mingle and they get closer. So you want to go for that kumbaya campfire circle in advance, T.J. And give them instructions in the invitation. Right, an example of evite helps outline the Emily post aspects of social gatherings in the age of social distancing. It explains how things will work. Enter through the side of the gate. Bring your own beverages. Tmi, use your bathroom in the hall and put the lid down, ew. It's easier to put that in writing beforehand so you don't have that full military brief to arriving guests on all the protocols, right? All right. The toilet seat, put that on the evite, that's new. What are we supposed to do with the food? How do we handle that safely? So, for one, choose menu thaems are self-contained. You don't want a taco bell full with condiments. It should be something that the host serves and delivers to the guest. No rolling the corn in the communal butter. You want to keep the condiments to the minimum. All right, last thing here, tableware, the dinnerware, all that stuff. I think it's the perfect time for disposal plates and utensils. The host doesn't have to touch the plates. One thing you can do is individually separate the plates, silverware and napkins if you want to use the fancy stuff. Separate tray for each person. You can put them in little baggies, throw a beverage or a water bottle in there. You can figure out ways to limit how many people are touching things. I mean, come on, Emily post would be rolling in her grave trying to figure out how to do this now. So, do it if it's safe. But be careful. It sounds like party time after that. Dr. Ashton here reminded me, put some hand sanitizer out next to your taco bar. Good idea. All right, Becky, good to see you as always. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.