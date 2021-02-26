-
Now Playing: Dr. Atul Gawande predicts FDA will approve Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine
-
Now Playing: What is COVAX?
-
Now Playing: What we know about COVID-19 and diabetes
-
Now Playing: New tool in fight against COVID
-
Now Playing: Band in a bubble
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: Self-help book ‘The New Normal’ a guide to pandemic resilience
-
Now Playing: Children are among the COVID-19 ‘long haulers’
-
Now Playing: New York governor under fire for deaths at nursing homes
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in New York City
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden marks 50 million vaccinations under his administration
-
Now Playing: Biden marks 50 million COVID-19 shots under his administration
-
Now Playing: Concerns over the number of overdose deaths
-
Now Playing: How long does Pfizer’s and Moderna’s efficacy last?
-
Now Playing: What we know about transplanted organs carrying COVID-19
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Early evidence of new variant spreading in NYC
-
Now Playing: CDC guidelines to reopen schools met with criticism