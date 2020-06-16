Transcript for South Carolina sees spike in positive coronavirus cases

As states across the country emerge from this shutdown, some areas are already experiencing a significant surge in coronavirus cases. On Sunday, South Carolina reported a record 799 new covid cases, breaking the previous daily record set just two days earlier. Here to discuss the state of his city, the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, mayor Steve Benjamin. Your city Columbia has seen thousands of protesters take to the streets over the past few weeks, what role do you believe these protests have played in the rise of coronavirus cases there? I think the spike we're seeing now probably may be more related to the memorial day weekend, but no doubt in my mind that we'll probably see the protests over the last few weeks will indeed contribute, while the vast majority of protesters are wearing masks, the reality is that physical distancing is a much more effective tool to control the spread of the virus. I'm concerned about the role that the protests, though the cause is just, and I'm excited with the new era of young leadership we're seeing all across the country, we got to be smart about what we do to protect this. We don't want there to be a medical cost to pay. What is Columbia doing to stop the spread of the virus? We're focusing on testing, contact tracing and isolation, this weekend upcoming, maybe the largest testing effort the state has seen. In Columbia, we help obviously the other side of social distancing is that the consumer-based economy, we have seen a rather challenging economic situation emerge. We have supported our small businesses. We also put into place some rules, if people want to reopen back in Columbia, we asked them to sign a resilient Columbia pledge. Make some commitments to some best practices that allow them to reopen safely and hopefully, we'll watch that number to continue to grow, that's just over the past week or so. Mayor, you attended the city's million man March for justice, the turnout was great. People were wearing masks. And doing their best to adhere to safety guidelines. Is there a chance that south Carolina could shut down if you see those covid-19 cases continue to rise? I know that the -- I'll be frank, listening to the governor's statement, the political world on the statewide level is not there to do so, even in the wake of rather significant rise we saw last week the governor decided to open bowling alleys in the same press conference. So, it's probably going to require cities and counties leading out front again. We'll just have to make some really measured decisions. We know you put in so much already, and we appreciate your time and your efforts there for your city. Mayor Steven Benjamin, thank you for being with us. Thank you. And there's much more ahead

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.