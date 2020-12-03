Transcript for Sports leagues are suspending seasons amid coronavirus outbreak

And now over to the sports world where we are also seeing a huge impact from the virus justice mourning the NCAA canceled several conference tournaments for college basketball. And March Madness could be next right now games are going on fans are not allowed to attend but the NBA did close its regular season. On hold followed by Major League soccer. So here with more on all this Ramona Shelburne. With ESPN is here Ramona what's the latest you're hearing in what do you make of this impact. Well it teams that I've been talking to you. Here in Los Angeles and around the NBA art are trying to figure out one at what do they tell their players they're always coaches staffers. And the NBA has at a border governors hall starting in about let's retire administrative and then okay where Italy is an against some directions teams found what they should tell their employees to their players to duke. There's there's a there's a lot of speculation now about one games could potentially resume. Any anybody tells you they know one games are gonna resume is rob because it's speculation right now the people who are dealing with this are dealing with it in real time it's very fluid. And as one team president told me this morning. This is much bigger than sports this is a world issue is as sports is just one part of this. And so sports are sort of watching what's happening around the world to make sure that they don't become. A part what were the problem a you know I think that's why the decision was made. Yesterday. It to spend the NBA season and no one owner essentially told women. Yeah they're argument was listen it was that the second. A player a coach staffer antibody test positive for this we have to suspend operations I think those calmer seas which are happening. In all of the sports world so that's. Basketball NHL. College basketball baseball or spring training is going on right now. Everybody understands that the level of risk here and how many people could potentially had been exposed to this are infected and I've heard estimates anywhere from a couple of weeks they can be playing games to a couple of months to maybe not at all and I think all wrist just depends on. What happens in the world with with the situation. And we heard Mark Cuban even saying today that he is much more concerned with his elders and his children then he would outlet when the games are going to be back up and running. Are what what leads aren't doing this yet and could they follow. I think baseball is is having calls today. There in the middle spring training there could be because baseball's a little further behind us this is a spring training and on the middle their season. Hockey is a medic unit or waiting on RBC Buford and MLS and and the big one right now as it is of course the NCAA is gonna see this. This domino effect a conference tournaments being canceled and real time. That is happening this morning and so if you don't have conference tournaments what is really the point of having NCAA tournament even if you restricted it to you. No fans or it is essential fans I think those are the next few dominoes that are better and a be sorted through but everyone is doing a mix of talking to other sports and other leagues but also talking sent public health officials and you know there's a sort of a league goes first and then the public health officials go take things further. And then Billy and other Lee goes I think we're we're seeing all of this happened in real time. I Ramona shelve our from ESPN thanks for the announces from Ghana.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.