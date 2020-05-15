Transcript for As states reopen, community leaders work to save lives and livelihoods

S states across the country reopen community leaders are working hard to save both lives and livelihoods. Joining us now to weigh in on the reopening of the capital city of Minnesota is Saint Paul mayor. Melvin Carter mayor Carter thank you so much for being with us today and we know that Minnesota lifts that stay at home order on Monday. The Mall of America. Is reopening June 1 so tell us how you plan to reopen Saint Paul. Back up or business during these times. That's exactly right thank you very much for having me on we are pleased that vehicles start lifting that stare homework Minnesota's fortunate we have a governor in our governor's office who took strong actions early to protect our state. And that means we are able to slow the spread a bit. Alarm health care professionals works to boost blood testing and treatment capacity it also means that we're gonna be lifting the stay at home or at a time. Are we likely haven't seen yet are each case load. And so as we kind of start to go rectal workers he starts a kind of go back our house we know that masks and social distancing are definitely going to be in our future Borough quite awhile. What about the economic strain. Mayor that covet nineteen has had specifically on your Saint Paul residents what are you doing to combat fat. That's a critical question lean at all there's a physical medical iris. But there's also an economic buyers that they reported this week. If 40% of families who are less than 40000 dollars a year lost their job in March so we have a devastating told terms NC can't figure are paid at rats he can't figure out how to beat. Just raised money in that feed their children and are some eats are living. And so you know we started early the first athletes are. I want to sustaining our summer also Everett in the can afford to wash their hands. But we created about arm to call deceit all breeds find that provided emergency assistance so low income. Families and our smallest most vulnerable businesses. That's something that's been important work for us. And there we know that we've reported on this on the largest disparities of cub in nineteen haven't involve race and ethnicity. Can you talk about the impact of a nineteen has had on communities of color there in Saint Paul. That's right thank you very much that's so critical like remedies to say. That when America Katz has the code Black America catches the flu and we're certainly seen that play out right now. I don't stir up a language resource lines there aren't support supremely. And I. But that under languages. And I think one of the most critical thing that we're going to bring people together we are three little round table Brody brought together leaders not heeded the color because you and you know the mayor says do something and don't be bumped Leonard B. It hit since the thought that some people listen let our local actors and allow you to your new organize nations. And community leaders are all saying Nazi gathered arsenic thing it hurt and I also media oh lead people listen and in the in the bit on what. Yeah we can certainly hope that indeed and I want to ask you this mayor because is Saint Paul getting. No we're not and I appreciate you asking questions that years act provided our resources or directly sources. Or municipality to over 500000 population. We're seeing just over 300000 population we haven't received one single dollar barrier eight arts and address some of those general fund needs right now. And that that Sharon's war. Oh you know as we face these are. It's not countered that the job not a rough but but these around the country and we. And in Washington to be talking about. Now we know that you are fighting for your community each and every day mayor Melvin Carter thank you so much for being with us today we certainly wish you the best. Think uterus.

