Transcript for Steps you can take to boost your mental health during the quarantine

Instagram @drjashton. May is mental health awareness month and this year it may be more important than ever to recognize its value. Joining me now to weigh in on this topic is motivational speaker and author bershan Shaw. Thank you for talking with us today. I know in a world operating with school closures and stay-at-home orders and social distancing, talk about the affects those changes have for sure on people's state of mental health. Hello, yes. This quarantine has really gotten to people. I mean, social distancing, people are becoming very depressed. They're becoming sad. They're becoming angry. It really does affect you because as human beings, we like to connect with people. We like to hug and kiss and say hello, so it's causing a really big effect. That's right, and people are literally, not just figuratively, isolated right now, so what are your top three tips on helping people get that stronger mental health and to get something into their daily life and routine that will make them feel better? Yes, and this is what I love doing. Number one, join a support group or talk to friends. Join someplace where you can be involved with people. That's why I have you are a warrior, right, my app. Then, next I love exercising. Exercising every day to get your endorphins up. I don't care if you walk around your neighborhood, walk up the steps, do some type of exercising to get things out of your mind. And then I really love dancing. Put on your favorite music and just dance. I mean, sometimes you got to look crazy, but dance on your own just so you can feel good and get out of this rut because we're all going through it. I agree. I try to have at least one dance party a week and it takes all my worries away. Now, you mentioned your app. If people want to take things a step further, you have this new app that helps people who are looking for support in their mental health journey, so what makes your platform different from those that are already out there? Yeah, you know, my platform is a safe space. We don't have to be like someone else. You know, a lot of these platforms you have to dress up, you can't make a mistake, you have to look beautiful. We want a place where you can be you. No need to be validated by anyone. If you're depressed, come on an share your story. If you're feeling anxious, stressed, feeling lonely, I mean, look at the unemployment rate today. It's the highest in so long, so you can talk about that. Other places you have to make it seem like you're okay and make it seem like you don't have any problems when you have problems. That's what we're about, to share your story because I have problems. We all have problems. I was just going to ask you that because you are just radiating positivity but clearly you chose this in terms of becoming a motivational speaker and helping people who have mental health needs. What brought you to this line of work? You know, I'm a stage four breast cancer survivor. I was given three months to live, three months, and that really -- it plays on your mind and your psyche. But I'm here, thank god, 12 years later, so I wanted to do this to give back because I know people are suffering in silence. I coach them. I coach leaders and business owners and CEOs and middle management and entrepreneurs. We're suffering in silence. We need a place where we can share and talk about what we're going through and not make it seem like we're living this happy day every single day. We need a place. I know I needed a place when I was going through cancer so I know other people need a place. Believe me, they do. They tell me. Thank you for sharing that too by the way. I got chills from head to toe hearing you say that because I have to say, I've never met a happier group of people than people who have faced death or have felt that fear because they realize how important it is to live. So as we close out this month of may this week, hoping you can leave us with a message of hope and motivation for those who are watching and may need to hear what you have to say. I have to tell them, this too shall pass. Keep going. I'm telling you, I'm giving urawarrior.com, the letter u-r-a warrior.com. 5,000 perks, great themes, motivational bracelets, motivational books, things that can help you get through this. We have to keep going because this too shall pass. My biggest thing, never ever give up. I love that. And you know what, from this breast cancer survivor to you, I knew we were sisters. Bershan Shaw, thank you for being with us today. We appreciate it. Thank you so much. I'm glad to be here. Not going to be able to wipe the smile off my face.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.