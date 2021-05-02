Transcript for Super Bowl Covid-19 concerns

An emergency physician ABC news medical contributor doctor Darian Sutton joins me now for more on this. A doctor Sutton good morning you know we saw a huge surge in cases after people gathered for the holidays how worried are you. That we could see a rise again due to people gathering to watch the game. Good morning and have exceptional concern now from what we know these surges and code of nineteen have occurred via social gatherings. And what I like to remind my patience is a cook at nineteen like social gatherings as much as we do especially in your dad and ends. So I do have exceptional concern when it comes to the Super Bowl this coming Sunday. And the NFL gave more than 7000 health care workers free tickets. To the game is the first time we've seen an event with such a large group of people who have. Been vaccinated so what should we expect our these people still going to be wearing masks will they still be socially distance what do you expect. Yes I think they're Hastert and will be wearing masks and still and should be socially distance from what we know about the vaccines that are currently being utilized that's the majority of vaccine and the size of vaccines we understand that this vaccine decrease as rates of death hospitalization. And and symptomatic Soviet nineteen. However the data simply isn't there about transmission from person to person and what we like to assume is that if the vaccine makes it less likely to be symptomatic for coated nineteen therefore their likely is it less likelihood of transmission from person to person but that's really just an assumption and right now we just have to act on data and that theory. Eye to just because you're not gonna get sick from cove in nineteen doesn't mean you can't spread. The corona virus also have to wait for more data on that in the meantime Johnson Johnson is requesting emergency use authorization for its vaccine. What would that approval do for the roll out effort especially since this vaccine only needs one dose. And doesn't have those same ultra cold storage requirements that we saw with the Pfizer and someone with a mint and a vaccine. It would be an incredible asset the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from what we know what is up to 85% effective in preventing symptomatic realization of a nineteenth and then up to a 100% effective in preventing death and so I think that if we were able to add the Johnson & Johnson vaccine it would be incredible asset to the rule of the vaccine overall right now the CDC has reported that we are these are distancing approximately one point three million vaccines that day so far approximately 27 point nine Americans have been vaccinated and six point nine Americans have gotten too old doses and if we stay on the trajectory would just Internet and Pfizer we'll have about half the American people vaccinated by this summer works but if we act and Johnson & Johnson we can increase that race and possibly have more people vaccinated at an earlier time. And what's the timeline on this one could we see the JJ vaccine approved. So the meeting for the approval via the FDA is supposedly supposed to happen or reported supposed to happen the end of February. And then the results happen relatively quickly after that as a result with Madieu an advisor I believe those meetings happened on Fridays and we saw approvals as early as Monday. And then Johnson Johnson is stating that they would be if if if having an emergency use authorization. They would have the availability of their vaccine by march so we can see this very soon. Lots of fingers crossed there there also some new studies now looking at. The possibility of vaccine in children what are we learning there. This is something that we're still waiting to get more information on that has suffered bouts he has stated in last week's press briefing regarding code of nineteen response. We're doing. And basically get the vaccine and test for safety. And immunity tenacity which means whether or not these patients develop and developing an appropriate antibody response and it's time goes on we'll start to learn more and making sure that this vaccine is safe and effective. For patients under the age of sixteen and eighteen. All right doctor Darian sudden it's always great to have you thank you thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.