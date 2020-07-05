Transcript for Thousands show up to urge Arizona governor to reopen the state

Powerful and compelling images capturing the cope in nineteen pandemic are going viral leaving a strong impact on society photos. Just like this one of Lauren Leander standing up to a protestor. Who wants to re open America Leander is a critical care nurse at one of the coded nineteen units at banner health in Phoenix. She and a few other nurtures nurses stood in silence. At the patriots day rally were almost 1000 people showed up at the capitol. Urging governor Doug do see to re open Arizona. Joining us now to tell us about her experience at the rally is born Leander herself Lauren thanks for all that you do first of all. Thank you for taking time also to be with us because we know you're so busy. Thank you for having issuing its been a blessing to have this pot for and so thank you. Well let's start by having tell us why it was so important for you to be at that protest especially when it was your day off. Yeah I you know as nurses we kind of seen this movement to push to reopen Arizona before it was time I'm we've seen it sort of start to teach. Takes strength and sort of build and we've seen these protests are pop up pop up around statements coach after we saw that viral images of the health care worker is in Denver who stood in silent protest as Welsh. There was just kind of delightful Mormon moment where we said fassel we can do it that's how we could. Have a voice in the S and have an impact did you know at that time your photo was being tape can and I mean could you ask for imagined that that photo could have such an impact on the country. Not at all you know why I did not know I was being photographed they think ironically it meant my mom was there supporting us and she happened to have a video Michael towel that photographer from Arizona Republic's. Just a video and actually taking the shot but no. You know that was the moment where the crowd was sort of storming the capitol and walking across the street together and in large masses and soaked Alice when I decided to sort of rearrange us and plant ourselves right in the middle of the walkway so that. I made sure that they would not miss us I'm on the into the capital and cash I could not have planned this even if I tried some night I had no idea he's had a sneaking up like it said. We know that you're a nurse so we know that you're brave we know that your tireless but how did it feel. To be staring down these protesters what what what was bout moment like. And you know it was a very year. Weird sense of calm that sort of came over me I came over all of us because they think as we looked these protesters and I as we thought another patients we saw them as the strangers that come through our doors every day each and so we were able to sort of take a backseat and really just be a witness to their story and they're suffering and what they had to say thanks. You know it was very disheartening to feel in that moment like that enemy which I know we represented something much bigger stopped that day but. It was it was disheartening to know that people felt that way towards us. So you know we've we just took it in stride in and listen to their stories as we were neck and your not there exit discredit their suffering at all either but we hope that. On the other side of this they still know that if they came through our doors tomorrow we bit. Care for them with open arms and and we're truly knocked up and you we're here for them in for their. Office while we certainly know that you are the hero in all of this all of the nurses all of that Frontline workers aren't certainly those who are caring for us our most vulnerable moment. As years state opens back up now what is your message to your fellow arizonans. You know I think. I was our state opens back up I think my message is going to be the same you know as a nurse I and I'm an advocate that's what and trained to do is. As and trained to be an advocate for those who don't have a voice they think as. Our Steve slowly goes back to normal I just I prayed that they keep us in mind that they don't forget about a speech you know I've people are going back to dinners at restaurants and attending events began in seeing their families again it's. Just to not forget that this virus is going to be very real for a lot of people for a very long time you know double eagle populations I've spoken about time and time again their fight with this virus is just beginning and and it won't be over for quite awhile. And I also hope that they just don't forget about us either you know that. We're gonna have to sit back and watcher Steve Foley go back to normal Wear while our life's too not. Well our lives continue to be put on hold as we care for these Covert patients but will likely increase in non birch and normally so as we go back to normal so I just pray that they. See you wearing masks and you know still practicing social distancing and hand washing as much as possible bush is really just spend fighting the land alongside us still. That's right it's not about you it's about we and Lauren we thank you from the bottom of our hearts and just continued continued good health. Thank you. Thank you.

