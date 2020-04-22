-
Now Playing: COVID-19 devastates nursing home for US veterans
-
Now Playing: Warning issued from Mount Sinai hospital
-
Now Playing: States preparing to lift COVID-19 restrictions despite apprehensions
-
Now Playing: Italy on the mend from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: President Trump says U.S. will temporarily halt issuing green cards
-
Now Playing: Heartbreak to hope: Daughter forced to choose between parents on plasma treatment
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton on new study on hydroxychloroquine, at-home COVID-19 tests
-
Now Playing: Johnson wary about lifting lockdown in Britain as Denmark reopens
-
Now Playing: President threatens total immigration ban due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Small businesses left in lurch while bigger companies get bulk of relief cash
-
Now Playing: We’re drained, we’re exhausted’: On the front lines with first responders in Boston
-
Now Playing: How a shortage of sand could delay coronavirus vaccine l FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: April 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: This retiring nurse got a surprise going away party
-
Now Playing: Self-isolating at home during COVID-19 crisis led these friends to launch big ideas
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: April 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: The latest coronavirus developments we’re watching
-
Now Playing: Helping Hands: Laura Dern