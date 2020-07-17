Transcript for Tourism industry hit hard in Hawaii

All right, Hawaii is usually one of America's most popular tourist destinations, but this week the state extended its 14-day period policy for visitors until September 1st. Here to discuss the latest development is Hawaii governor, David ige, thank you so much for being with us. Hawaii was originally set to fully reopen to tourists at the end of this month, why the change? Certainly, Amy, thank you so much for having me on. We looked at what was happening across the country and the record number of cases, especially in those markets that are important to our visitor industry, California, we've seen increase cases from Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state. In addition to the record numbers you've seen in Texas and Florida, was a big concern for us. And schools in Hawaii set to reopen in just a matter of weeks, August 4th, a mix of in-person and online learning. How concern are you that can also lead to a spike in cases in your beautiful state? We are aware, but we do realize how important public schools and schools in general are, we want our children back in the classroom. We have announced a plan that we believe provides for protection of teachers and staff, as well as the students. We continue to monitor and look at the data and we will be prepared to respond should there be a case on a school campus, but that was another reason that we delayed the reopening for travelers, we wanted to have the best opportunity to have a successful reopening of our schools here in the state. And governor, final question, on a state that relies so heavily on tourism, financially, how is Hawaii doing, how are your small business owners doing? It is a very tough time for everyone here, Amy, in the island. Our businesses are suffering. And I have talked with many business owners who are trying to make it through this pandemic but having a very difficult time. The paycheck protection program helped many businesses in our state and many of them are getting to the end of the funds available. It was a really difficult decision for me and the mayors to make, but it certainly was one of those that we felt we had to make. The virus activity on the mainland is not acceptable and posed a significant risk to our community if we began transpacific travel once again. If you don't have your health you don't have anything. That certainly led to your decision. Governor David ige, thank you so

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.