Transcript for Tracking the new COVID-19 variants

The race is on to track identify and test Kobe mutations as more cases. The highly contagious UK and south African code variants are starting to be found across the US. Other US surveillance is now ramping up we also relying heavily on information from scientists in the UK. Which is a world leader in so called genomic sequencing. A BC's Ian panel visited a Sanger institute in Cambridge and has more from London hay and. Hey Terry Don this was a fascinating games into this ponds for variations of the saws covic nineteen virus. Why does that not so well ours is mutates all time this much we know. Some of the mutations are harmless some make no difference at Seoul and so they can die out for the third category other variations. That could be more damaging that could make the vaccines that are being issued right now. Less effective. How did we don't know what the variations off. That we contest somehow we will know whether a moment backs into putting in our rob we'll protect says I gangs these new mutations. So what does institute does a visit to believe day here the United States uses its findings. How does does the rest of the world busy gathers always so good total bid loop in other words. What's left. That test the samples that you know I have probably had that people boosters who have had when you have one nice piece just Waltz. The results essential to a lab are analyzed and then at the end of that. Products Latin. That's is sentenced to this lab in Cambridge England set its asset carried out across the U today. And there are receiving something like half a million of these samples a week that I had sixty million samples of this stuff since the outbreak of the Bondevik. I'm they're sifting through it sold the positive ones are taken out that analyzed all these high tech very expensive machines that run twenty full seven. And they are looking full variations. Allman the virus and then when they do they're able to back track because of the bar codes and say. Will there was an outbreak of a more dangerous looking very at the South Africa won the UK one had happened in this particular zip code. And that's what we've also witnessed on the ground and having so it's testing. To the south African burial which is got many people concerned. Is now emerging in certain parts of the U guy that now rapidly trying to test so that he information is being said with the United States. Leading. US scientists who we've spoken soup has said that information is invaluable because you don't know what it you looking bull. But you don't know whether the vaccine you putting in your arm who would today tomorrow. I'm into the future of Terry Diane. Seems like that information is becoming more valuable every day in panel in London thank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.