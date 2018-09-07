-
Now Playing: Trauma suffered in childhood echoes across generations, study finds
-
Now Playing: New device helps kids with heart defects like Jimmy Kimmel's son
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dr. Ashton discusses how men and women sleep differently
-
Now Playing: This summer's wackiest ice cream trends
-
Now Playing: HPV test may be better than Pap smears at detecting early cervical cancer: Study
-
Now Playing: FAA responds to lawsuit from a passengers' rights group
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: New study finds coffee drinkers may live longer
-
Now Playing: Should you have your baby alone if your biological clock is ticking?
-
Now Playing: Coffee drinkers may live longer: Study
-
Now Playing: Overtime work may overdrive diabetes risk in women
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams says she 'cried' when she stopped breastfeeding
-
Now Playing: What are PFAS?
-
Now Playing: How one couple lost a collective 135 pounds together
-
Now Playing: 105 and still alive: Study finds rate of death decreases for world's oldest people
-
Now Playing: Can commonly-used medicines increase your sensitivity to the sun?
-
Now Playing: What happens to your body in a hot car?
-
Now Playing: Officials warn fast-food restaurant customers of possible health risk
-
Now Playing: Marijuana-based drug gets approval for treatment of some rare forms epilepsy
-
Now Playing: What do blue lights have to do with drug use?
-
Now Playing: What is the Keystone virus?