Trump, Biden to meet in White House

President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are set to meet today in the Oval Office, marking a return to the traditions that demonstrate American democracy's peaceful transfer of power.

November 13, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live