-
Now Playing: How this tattoo artist with metastatic breast cancer is helping other cancer patients
-
Now Playing: Helping black-owned businesses hit hard by COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 105-year-old Marine gets a COVID drive-by birthday salute
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 Q&A: Vaccine timeline, facial hair risk
-
Now Playing: A new phase of COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Nutritionist shares ‘lazy’ weeknight meals
-
Now Playing: Meredith Vieira talks about finding your voice with metastatic breast cancer
-
Now Playing: CDC predicts more than 180,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 22
-
Now Playing: White House Task Force coordinator says US has entered ‘new phase’ of pandemic
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising across 35 states
-
Now Playing: Mandatory evacuations in North Carolina in preparation for Isaias
-
Now Playing: Daily coronavirus deaths hit staggering milestone
-
Now Playing: Families on edge as unemployment benefits set to expire
-
Now Playing: US reels from pandemic with 4.5M cases reported
-
Now Playing: Long-term heart effects of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Creating care packages for those with mental health issues
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton on the importance of self-care
-
Now Playing: Celebrating faith during uncertain times
-
Now Playing: ‘I don't judge one crowd versus another crowd’: Fauci