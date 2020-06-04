Transcript for Trump details how many COVID-19 tests have been performed

We've now performed. 100 well if you think of this one point 79. Million to assets 1790000. Test nationwide. And I think we're gonna put up or screen here's some players stood there are accused. It's just don't kid and here is. This is the process starting. Born 5 march. And in being right there right now rests about it so. And it's going enough. At a rapid rate. Nobody has done more testing. And one of the reasons why they say he and I think I can say this Debra very strongly about. One of the reasons or we have more cases we've done what kept more testing if I want to some of these countries set up in my opinion far more people. Than we do that had the problem and if we get the kind of testing proportionally that would do that have many more cases than us. But we have more cases because we do much more testing so when you do the testing you have cases. The ways you wouldn't know about the cases people sit home you don't know about it. But we have now done 1000790. Thousand test nationwide that's more than any other country in the world hence we have more cases. And that number is growing by nearly 125000. People per day. They get that one. So it's gonna buy 125000. People per day. I told you about South Korea this is a you know vastly. Faster and we also have they say the most accurate as tests. CBS is launching and they've been great. Two new drive through testing sites in Atlanta. Georgia and Providence, Rhode Island. And each location would be able to test up to 1000 patients per day using the ultra fast five minute test developed. By Abbott labs that ended. Five minutes ago the ultra fast and it's very accurate. Abbott labs order thank them they've been fantastic.

