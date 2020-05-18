Transcript for Urgent need for blood donations in NYC

And now we need you to help protect everyone in this city because everyone in this city. Who's able to give blood can give blood and make such a big difference and right now we have a challenge without a blood supply. This has come up in recent days we need to address it. And so many New Yorkers are saying in this crisis what can I do how can I help one thing you can definitely do one thing that will help for sure is to give blood. In this moment of crisis. What we know happened here is that traditionally in a regular here where people gather gather companies and organizations there's blood drives. That adds up to a lot. We do them a city agencies to. But this year for the last few months blood drives have been disrupted is now having a real impact on our blood supply we need to make a comeback quickly. So. The near cities blood senator now has only a few days supply. We need to make sure that we strengthen that supply that supply of blood it helps all our hospitals. They're not position to resupply them until they get more blood from people's donations. Each hospital has some. Blot on hand as they needed for emergencies. But and there are all practicing very carefully right now conservation practices I know our public hospitals agent agent during this. But in less we have a bigger supply of blood but some surgeries cannot move forward. Obviously things that are immediate lifesaving will but others can't until there's more of the blood supply so for all those good people out there so many of viewers and how can I help what can I do. Right now you can help come forward if you can give blood and obviously some people cannot but if you can give blood. We need you. Make an appointment to day at the New York blood center. And this is an appropriate reason to leave home for sure you'll be helping to felony or for helping to keep people safe. You can go online and at YBC dot org or call 800. 93325660. Again and Weiss BC. Dot org or 809332566. Something very important you can do right away to help your fellow new Yorker.

