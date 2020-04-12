Vaccine Watch: Battling vaccine misinformation

More
With weeks to go before vaccine delivery, misinformation and conspiracy theories are flooding social media. Facebook says they’re fighting back, but experts say the problem is bigger.
4:14 | 12/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vaccine Watch: Battling vaccine misinformation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:14","description":"With weeks to go before vaccine delivery, misinformation and conspiracy theories are flooding social media. Facebook says they’re fighting back, but experts say the problem is bigger.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"74531017","title":"Vaccine Watch: Battling vaccine misinformation","url":"/Health/video/vaccine-watch-battling-vaccine-misinformation-74531017"}