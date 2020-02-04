Virginia's Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center discharges its first COVID-19 patient

More
Hospital staff celebrate with posters and balloons as the first patient to be admitted with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was discharged.
0:58 | 04/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia's Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center discharges its first COVID-19 patient
Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Hospital staff celebrate with posters and balloons as the first patient to be admitted with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was discharged.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69938809","title":"Virginia's Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center discharges its first COVID-19 patient","url":"/Health/video/virginias-spotsylvania-regional-medical-center-discharges-covid-19-69938809"}