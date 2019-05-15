-
Now Playing: Sen. Bernie Sanders relaunches his Medicare-for-all health care legislation
-
Now Playing: Trump punts on health care until after 2020
-
Now Playing: High school senior loses 115 pounds by walking to school, changing diet
-
Now Playing: Washington State offers first ever 'public option' for private insurance
-
Now Playing: Woman faces rare form of ALS that took her twin, but experimental drug offers hope
-
Now Playing: 29 classes in 30 days: I challenged myself to do cardio dance for a month
-
Now Playing: Regularly taking low-dose aspirin may increase risk of bleeding in skull: Study
-
Now Playing: Boy with spina bifida shines as he walks for first time at preschool graduation
-
Now Playing: 'Sidewalk Talk' brings free therapy sessions to 40 cities worldwide
-
Now Playing: How dogs are helping save kids with life-threatening allergies
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses her new book, 'Life after Suicide'
-
Now Playing: The ripple of suicide: How these survivors found hope and support
-
Now Playing: First-ever global mindfulness lesson
-
Now Playing: Royal 'Fab Four' launch new project together
-
Now Playing: How to provide medical assistance to people injured in a shooting
-
Now Playing: How to pack a wound
-
Now Playing: How to apply a tourniquet
-
Now Playing: Teen siblings with rare disorder each receive a kidney on same day from same donor
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jennifer Ashton opens up about dealing with the unexpected loss of her husband
-
Now Playing: I tried a bootcamp workout class run by an ex-con and here's what happened