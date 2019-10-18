Transcript for ‘HARRY & MEGHAN | An African Journey’ premiering Wednesday 10|9c only on ABC.

Harry and negative. An emotional churning. Carrying on in his mother's legacy. Okay I am here with you as a mother as a woman of color and as here's. Removing. Filled with joy. But also the memory and heartache of his mother's loss the Prince Harry. Carries with him do you feel at peace. In away yet or is it still sort of win that. Trust us we're really get justice. News. I think team. Close on me in this role in this Jobe. Every single time. Actually camera division of homeland energy regulations which unless your flash. Tensions are running so. Not respects. It's the worst from wind foolish as the office of the best. Everything that I do reminds me. And his great. That his wife. Faces the same precious that his mother once did. As a dutchess. A wife and you must how is Megan Markel dealing with the stress and depression as living life in the royal spotlight. Look any woman when their mistakes and they're pregnant you're really. Vulnerable and it. So that. This made it's a challenging and then when you have a newborn so. You add this on top of just trying to be a new mom are trying to you newlywed it's. The elevators and also thanks for asking. Not many people vast and I'm okay but it's. It's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes neon serious. Would be threats they know really cocaine and it's. Really in the struggle yes. And now this Wednesday night on ABC. Harry Mecca in their own words extraordinary access to never before seen video. And African journey. Wednesday at ten.

