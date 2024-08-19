1 dead, 6 missing after superyacht sinks off Sicilian coast

Officials said the U.K.-flagged vessel sank off Porticello, near the coastal Italian city of Palermo.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live