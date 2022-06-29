10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Police in Saskatchewan, Canada, say two suspects are on the run after 10 people were killed and 15 were injured in stabbings at 13 different locations Sunday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live