104-year-old woman gets her 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot

A 104-year-old woman in Romania received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the oldest person in Bucharest to be fully vaccinated.
0:55 | 03/30/21

Transcript for 104-year-old woman gets her 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot
