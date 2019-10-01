$10M ransom for wife of Norwegian millionaire

Police have also released new video surveillance footage hoping for new leads.
0:20 | 01/10/19

Transcript for $10M ransom for wife of Norwegian millionaire
Investigators say the wife of a billionaire missing since Halloween have likely been kidnapped police are just now going public with the disappearance of an Elizabeth pagan. Was married to one of Norway's richest men that they say a threatening note at the couple's house demanded about ten million dollars. And crypto currency for her safe return. They say they have no suspects.

