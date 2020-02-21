11 are dead after terror attack in Germany

More
ABC News’ James Longman joins us live from Hunow, Germany, to tell us more about the troubling trend of far right attacks in the area.
3:41 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11 are dead after terror attack in Germany

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:41","description":"ABC News’ James Longman joins us live from Hunow, Germany, to tell us more about the troubling trend of far right attacks in the area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69116382","title":"11 are dead after terror attack in Germany","url":"/International/video/11-dead-terror-attack-germany-69116382"}