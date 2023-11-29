16 additional hostages now free in 6th release

One Israeli-American citizen was included in the 16. A total of 102 hostages have been freed since the deal was stuck between Israel and Hamas.

November 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live