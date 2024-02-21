2 cars swallowed by sinkhole

Two motorists were rescued after their cars were suddenly swallowed by a sinkhole that appeared in a street in Naples, Italy. Authorities said the pair suffered only minor injuries.

February 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live