2 hostages rescued from Gaza amid Israeli airstrikes

The IDF said two hostages are in "good medical condition" after being rescued from Gaza. This comes as the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says dozens were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Rafah.

February 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live