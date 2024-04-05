2 IDF officers are removed from posts after death of aid workers

The Israeli military says a series of errors led to fatal attack on aid workers. U.S. / Middle East Project President Daniel Levy discusses the latest developments.

April 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live