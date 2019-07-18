More than 20 feared dead in blaze at Kyoto studio

In what could be the deadliest mass killing in Japan in three years, at least 13 people died and 10 others are presumed to have died in an arson attack at an animation studio in Kyoto.
0:23 | 07/18/19

And we're following breaking news overseas at least twenty people resumed dead after fires spread through this animation studio. In Kyoto Japan officials say a man burst into the building set the fire and use some kind of liquid to fuel the flames. Dozens of other people are injured or missing. Possibly trapped in the building a suspect in Cust is in custody there was no immediate word on a possible motive.

