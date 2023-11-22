At least 3 American hostages expected to be released by Hamas

Three Americans are now expected to be part of an initial release of dozens of hostages after Israel and Hamas agreed to a temporary pause in fighting.

November 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live