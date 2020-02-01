Now Playing: Kim Jong Un gallops along snowy trail

Now Playing: Berlin hosts 49th annual New Year’s Day run

Now Playing: London Zoo begins annual tally of animals

Now Playing: 30 people killed in Indonesia flooding

Now Playing: Tourists marvel at frozen Hukou Waterfall in China

Now Playing: Poachers use tourists’ safari pictures to track endangered animals

Now Playing: London Zoo, New Year’s celebration and fishing : World in Photos, Jan. 2

Now Playing: Japanese prosecutors raid home of ex-Nissan chair

Now Playing: Dramatic images from massive fires in Australia

Now Playing: Tensions rise after militia siege on American embassy

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Now Playing: SigDigs: Jan. 02, 2020

Now Playing: New year’s apology from Pope Francis

Now Playing: Ongoing wildfire disaster in Australia

Now Playing: High alert at the US Embassy in Baghdad

Now Playing: The story behind the moving photo of a female Marine carrying her male counterpart

Now Playing: Here's where to travel to in 2020

Now Playing: Pope Francis grabbed by woman

Now Playing: Countdown to 2020 from all over the world