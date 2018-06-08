At least 91 dead, hundreds injured by earthquake in Indonesia

The island of Lombok is popular with tourists and now about 1,000 foreign visitors have been evacuated to nearby islands.
Transcript for At least 91 dead, hundreds injured by earthquake in Indonesia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

