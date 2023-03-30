ABC News Live: American journalist pleads not guilty to Russian espionage charges

Plus, officials are investigating the cause of the helicopter crash that killed nine U.S. service members, and closing arguments are set to begin in the Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident case.

March 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live