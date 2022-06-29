ABC News Live: Brittney Griner back in Russian court pending verdict

Plus, 70 million Americans are under heat advisories, and Alex Jones, who called the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, admits on the stand that the shooting was “100% real."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live