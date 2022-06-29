ABC News Live: Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug charges

Plus, the U.N.'s nuclear chief says Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been taken over by Russian forces in Ukraine, and China participates in live-fire drills near Taiwan.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live