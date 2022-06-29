ABC News Live: Jan. 6 committee releases more interview footage with Trump advisers

Plus, demonstrators from the Greensboro, North Carolina, lunch counter sit-in reflect on the 62nd anniversary of the historic civil rights protest.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live