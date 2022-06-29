ABC News Live: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated

Plus, Brittney Griner said she’s guilty and faces 10 years in penal colony, and the U.S. adds 372,000 jobs in June while the unemployment rate holds steady at 3.6%.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live