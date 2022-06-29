ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace; another rise in inflation sends stocks tumbling; Phil Lipof sits down with Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman.

