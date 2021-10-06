ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 09, 2021

More
GOP senator says bipartisan infrastructure talks ‘very productive’; Vaccine Watch: US vaccines in high demand around the world; Chef Jose Andres’ mission to feed the world
12:10 | 06/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 09, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"12:10","description":"GOP senator says bipartisan infrastructure talks ‘very productive’; Vaccine Watch: US vaccines in high demand around the world; Chef Jose Andres’ mission to feed the world","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78187699","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, June 09, 2021","url":"/International/video/abc-news-live-prime-wednesday-june-09-2021-78187699"}