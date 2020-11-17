Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Europe facing new COVID-19 wave and restrictions

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming webcast in today's update ABC news has confirmed that senior advisors recently talked president trump. Out and launching a military strike on Iraq. The news was first reported by the New York Times trump asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site. But a group of advisors including vice president tense and secretary of state Pompeo convince the president not to take military action. Officials say that by mid January president trump is planning to pull more troops out of Afghanistan and Iraq. Reducing the US military presence to 2500. In each country. Iota at is now the strongest hurricane on record to ever hit Nicaragua in November. The catastrophic category four hurricane made landfall in Central America overnight. Getting just fifteen miles from where eight it hits earlier this month. Winds topping 155. Miles per hour in some places to storm is now weakening and is expected to fall apart tonight. At a drug administration is making a last minute move to sell oil rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Supporters say drilling will boost oil production but critics say the move is a threat to the environments. And protected wildlife. President elect Biden has said he will continue to protect the refugees. Has come in nineteen cases rise and. Every US state Europe is facing a new wave and new restrictions such Indiana odd Xia is it. How does three week lockdown beginning today and that the country has one of Europe's highest infection rates per capita. On Monday the Swedish government cut that allowed cited a public gatherings after seeing a record high number of daily cases and in Italy hospitals. Are once again overwhelmed this is a World Health Organization says it's looking into a new report indicating the virus may have been circulating in Italy. Months before the country's first recorded cope in nineteen cased Arian panel is incident Della Italy. With one of the hardest hit regions they're in good morning what are you seeing an hearing from locals there. I mean remember this is a country that call the first wave of the pandemic the first warning you'll wrote. I am happy for first time people in America poll this is serious this is coming towards us. They went through a period of the numbers folding and they enjoyed as some other went back counts and housing and other countries as a eases looked on measures so the bars came back and as he cycles medals here are now overwhelmed I'm wearing a mask here the very few people who gathered around the rule wiring all businesses are gonna please a 6 PM at a few starts at 10 PM. We spent some time incense and a hospital in the hardest hit the Lombardi region would taken into the icu that it's really tragic coming to protect patient confidentiality. We can't show you their faces. That he was deeply emotional every single bag was full at that how noble space. Every single patient's heart roan no virus are almost all of them elderly men in their sixties and seventies I looked into the docks as we're trying to make that is that when the second wave started to hit initially it was younger people who got a big glass on vacation they gonna ponting that gold's abolished. Cutting gradually it's been older and older people who clearly much more susceptible and so the death rates has started to climb again and this picture he's it'll come on just in the north of the country has also spread across Italy so people are not taking very seriously again the law and has been in place certainly in this area for a couple weeks old mole and talks is hoping the starting to see the impact. The result of lax is very very simple if you don't have a locked down the virus spreads and if you do you can get under control. And we'll certainly hope they do an Intel has hugging roomed that you're in her. Yet Diana have compressor which is all round to it was really really emotional so this is home to the elderly just just outside this town and that's a certain point they allow relatives to come and a meet that relatively Raddatz is. Us that we sold mothers grandsons. Brothers and sisters be reunited. So in some cases to have this plastic sheets will be able to put their arms around each other OK is not quite the same but it's a pretty good substitutes. You can see how emotionally well some people just how that human contact something so many risen being denied unable to see relatives unable to see friends who have legacy being. Fast talking elderly homes it's even more important to have that kind the contents we spoke to one grandson who is staying his ground mom for the first time since solo kind of hadn't touched it since March. He was deeply emotional narratives it was incredible and Janice Pollack in mirage who waving that says it was a long side kind of sign it warms up happiness amidst the otherwise kind of doom doom that's the percent to Sicily right now. The images are emotional I can only imagine having been in that rumor having been one of those people finally getting to at least kind of touch or family member for the first time. And months and in you even covering this whole thing since the beginning does it feel different there this time around vs the first waves. I think he doesn't mean that we thus ideal to becomes a conclusion that the anywhere controlling this is to have another lol damn what I've been impressed by an easily is a sense in which everyone seems to be pulling together another was not into layered. When people did go out they did go on vacation to dig go to bars. The people take it very very seriously here and unlike other countries say in the United States west sometimes kids go away to college so that mingling with the each other they'll give each other bars. They're not necessarily coming on willow I know there's. Fears exist around Thanksgiving. Here and it's really quite often they don't leave that hometown they don't leave home so they can go out they can get the bars and they can bring a crack current. People are hoping that next year will bring some warmer weather and some passengers and that this might seem is but this might seem will kick in. How will have an impact is a country that is really softened his country is close to many of our hearts of many many reasons when his religion whether expectation whether it's relatives. I think. Italy is now in the middle of this second wave it's starting perhaps to see that tail off with senior class not just here in Italy but in Spain and Belgium and the UK but still the hospitals are full the icu principal this is a disease that didn't gets any easier didn't get any soft and adults has got better at treating it but it's just as deadly as it up the walls. No need to flatten that Herman at least the good news there is Ian as you say it seems like that's starting to happen we hope that continues in panel in citadel in Italy thanks CN. And now let's bring ABC news contributor in the Texas disease specialist doctor Todd Eller and for more. On the east European lock downs a doctor aren't good morning you know in that pandemic started it seemed like Europe was a few weeks ahead of us we would report something happening now ash it would seem incredible to us and then shortly after we report that same thing happening -- so. This time around how close usually be looking to Europe as an indicator of what's to come in the US. Right Diane I mean this feels a bit like a recurrent nightmare where we saw Europe on fire first in the United States followed by a few weeks. And gum I think we can. You learn a lot from the Hammond and the way they handle. Getting the virus under control some of these restrictions these. Extreme measures remember we had to take the same ones they had soda thing that we are. Immune from doing that again I think would be underestimating this virus again not just an organ have a national shut down or remember Europe is a large Plaistow when different countries you can think of the United States each state as an individual country we're seeing from coast to coast. Viral transmission out of control in certain states are worse off than others right now they definitely need to take the most stringent actions and how to do quickly. In a lock downs are one of the those scenarios that nobody really wants to take in some people are really looking for reasons. Not human and often what I will hear is people pointing to Italy as an example saying look they did all these lockdown measures and now they're in trouble anyway kind of to say that lock downs or useless what's your response and that. Well remember I mean the US baseline right now is it a dangerous place we make up close to 20% of global cases and 20% of global deaths we only make up less than 5% of the world's population. So to think that. You know it we can just continue the same behavior that we're doing without and you don't National Guard and state in community guidance and being the worst is gonna come out of this okay is not even and unlikely true -- have to take real extreme measures hopefully we don't have severe lock downs or sheltered places to 24 hours like we had during the first wave but if things don't turn around we're headed there. How is good news and a vaccine clientele is couldn't be spared the effects of Europe's latest wave that we get a vaccine in time. So this is such great news. Diane I can't tell you want your help is on the way I can see your doctor thought she says the cavalry is coming and I can he in the distance coming in with vaccines but it's not going to be here tomorrow she and the truth is most people in the United States will not be vaccinated in two thousand twenties hopefully most vaccination person 2021. And 2021. Is still going to be here we're worse and -- is our vaccine because the rule out is still complicated so I'm feelings Gary good about this attract efficacy not just didn't want trial but to trial that means that the scientist at she kept right target that is so critical so encouraging but I think we need to double down on the infection prevention measures that we know war masking and public asking inside our homes. Keeping our global small. YouTube staying away from trials washing our hands all of those measures absolutely war. When the vaccine Kong's and we were able to get the ax and a whole thing public trust is really at a high point I mean we have to go public health student accepted this is special counsel in this great efficacy and effectiveness data really really can't be true and turned some heads and people that may have been less trusting before more trusting don't remember in the current trial to -- Levinson your cases. All of them in the placebo group zero severe cases in the vaccine group that's telling us a lot there's a lot of hope we're not there yet it's not gonna get us out of this current winners. Is there any sense that news of the vaccine might change people's behavior over the holidays and easier to need it. Be disciplined. If we feel like we're almost there were almost there are just a little bit longer. And so unpredictable as an and I mean. Part of me thinks that now is the time and the end. You know let's really do everything we can change our behavior is make some of those tough decisions like how. You know I had to cancel my Thanksgiving plans that I. And and it's I'd feel terrible about that you want to be with family but you know I have parents that are older and an. And vulnerable population so cash is just. And I hope for even though Thanksgiving and Christmas are times for family to be together. I just think for this one it's just too dangerous to high risk people in your home if you can give if there's an alternative especially. Wins you know. The vaccines and our vaccination programs around the corner with that said I'm hoping people don't become complacent and just think oh there's a vaccine now I just left the remote location there was an med search floor with stable yesterday and today she's being moved into our intensive care unit I don't want that to happen. Anyone else now we certainly don't doctor tot ally and we appreciate your time thank you. Understand. And president elect Biden is shifting his tone now warning that more people may die if the transition process continues to be delayed. So far the drug administration has refused to coordinate with the Biden team including on pandemic measures like vaccine distribution. States and blue bay has been following the Biden team in joins me now from Wilmington Delaware say good morning you know where we're hearing now that in just name some new members of the incoming administration what do we know about them. And states where does the. I and teams stand right now in terms of the transition given the president is still refusing to concede we heard that warning. From Joseph Biden himself yesterday what's the team saying today. Train ring now 64 days until inaugural Korean operation day in the president elect as he's trying to keep calm and August on transition we're seeing his tone is changing yesterday he warned in the dark winter hatch and easy as saying that of the president and his administration. Do not start working with them in this transition you can lose many more American lives in this transition so as -- they're saying that they hope that the black -- administration will work with them they're finding workarounds and in order to continue this transition we know today the president elect to be receiving a national security briefing -- does not not normal classified national security briefing he's supposed to be getting from the intelligence agencies and the FBI action rather and this is a team of experts who are in diplomacy defense and intelligence will be sitting down with them she and explaining on the deep counts of these key agencies so that he can try it much as possible -- for appeared in his new administration we also heard the president elect say yesterday that his vice president elect -- parents had -- been receiving these classified briefings. Because he happens to be part of the Senate Intelligence Committee so he insult she's hoping that he can start receiving these intelligence -- so he can be prepared to take office on day one. Interesting when the vice president elect is able to access more classified info than the president elect's right now Chapin moving in Wilmington Delaware it thank you. And twitters attempts to stop misinformation is apparently leading some users to a new platform. The parlor app has become a hit with conservatives who call it a refuge for free speech chief national affairs correspondent Tommy Imus has more. Right now a social media shake up is under way some users of moving from FaceBook and Twitter to a new apps pulled parlor. In just the past two weeks alone parlor more than doubling its downloads from four point five million users to now more than ten million. Some say censorship on other apps. Has contributed to which rapid rise we've now. Now move everybody from Twitter popular parlor users include a broad range of elected leaders and personalities from Sean Hannity to senator Ted Cruz. UFC fighter Tito Ortiz and journalists Megyn Kelly. The social media site giving strong push from conservatives and the president's supporters who applauds take on free speech. Now have to fear. Being sent surged you don't have to have fear he's looking at your profile. And making jacked grants against Jews. Parker was started two years ago led by its CEO John Bates and as first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Backed financially by billionaire robber burst your daughter Rebecca Mercer a major Republican donor who is given millions to conservative causes. Mercer right and they created parlor to provide a neutral platform for free speech and also to protect data privacy makes telling scene Diego station KUS side that white users choose the platform and in many people feel abandoned and so they wanna go Summers are not being manipulated. Unlike FaceBook or Twitter which take on the selective enforcement of content decisions themselves. Labeling or removing some false information like the president's baseless tweets claiming the election was rigged. Partner lets its users decide what they wanna see and what they dole. From graphic violence to hate speech to conspiracy theories and experts warned that leaves the app open for misinformation to flourish. We want to things that's a bit concerning about a pop from my parlor where there's not moderation. Is that there's no check on the misinformation there's no authoritative sources seen this information hasn't cracked. Parlor also played host to movements that were kicked off other media sites. Like to stop the steel group which pushes baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and while the anti defamation league says the site itself is not an extremist platform. The group says parlor has attracted what it describes as. Right wing extremist groups like the proud Boyce Q were not supporters and white supremacist who openly promote their ideologies on the site. Experts warn that when extremist views weren't rare bit and and checked. Users can become radicalized we've seen on other sites like this don't have a lot of moderation or any information. They can't get extremely quickly. Diane no doubt parlor is popular with certain groups but some experts wonder if Phil were will fade. It's not exactly like Twitter were people go on their debate flight control each other. Science and grown adults who want to do that comes. To a. Right timing on his thank you. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diana status thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is your boy all day. With the latest news context and analysis I'll see you back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the breakdown.

