Good morning I'm Diana Toledo thanks for streaming with us in today's update Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease fire after eleven straight days of violence in the Middle East. People celebrated in the streets last night in Gaza City and around the world. Israeli prime minister is now warning Hamas that Israel will respond with they quote a new level of force. Through any aggression. More than 70000 in Gaza have been bombed out of their homes will have a look at what life is like they're now. And new code would cases are at their lowest level in nearly a year or more people are getting vaccinated in states are lifting mass mandates. What does that mean for schools. And could you need a vaccine booster shot as early as this year. We'll have more from our medical experts. And the Sanderson sisters are back bet Midler Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy image appears that the conduct more chill blast and mayhem and focus focused too. But they're saying about the sequel and the really coming up. But we begin with the pandemic code cases are the lowest level in nearly a year and more than 126. Americans million Americans. Are now fully vaccinated. But there are growing concerns now that the pace of vaccinations of slowing down. And that has many states offering vaccine incentives. Whit Johnson has the latest. This morning the nation turning a corner on the pandemic a seven day average of Kobe cases at the lowest level in nearly a year just below 30000. An 18% drop from last week still the mass debate is raging across the country and Iowa the governor signing a law banning communities and schools from requiring masks despite push back from opposing lawmakers. If we are so selfish. Don't we can and can't even bullet amassed gone. To protect somebody who might die and in Cobb County Georgia were school officials are using mass guidelines for the fully vaccinated. Some parents protest saying mask requirements should be removed for every one. We should have the choice to unmask our children this is disrupting our children's ability to focus. Still others concerned about the safety of their children. Our parent what I rally and is how are they going to protect my eight year old who's not that's. In the race to vax and a new questions about how long protection will last the CEO mud dirt on sing the first groups who got vaccinated back in December. Might need booster shots as early as September advisors saying boosters might be needed eight to twelve months. After being fully vaccinated with declining demand for vaccines states now trumping each other with massive incentives Ohio got a 28% boost in vaccinations after its backs a million lottery now Maryland giving away 40000 dollars each day for forty days. What a grand prize of 400000. Dollars gets your shot for shot away. New York is also jumping on the bandwagon with its vax and scratch lottery announcing prizes at the five million dollars. And this morning the White House says that is partnering up with dating apps to encourage people to get their shots. In allowing users to showcase their vaccination status Diane right get stuck with Johnson thank you. A lot of rain physician at Stanford children's health doctor look Patel for more on this doctor Patel thanks for being here. Yeah cases will continue to decline even if the pace of vaccination slows down. Well I certainly hope so Diane I mean everyone's crossing their fingers I cases. Indefinitely did you decline but one thing that doesn't worry me is between vaccination rollout slowing. Plus mass mandates lifting and then not going to happen in the future wit. With Mary -- we definitely are gonna create a separate because he potential outbreaks happen you know when you have those pockets. I'm on vaccine groups in the country needs risk factors is basically a sad to see another surge. So worried about. Three other read on what's causing this slowing pace or people letting their guard down are we now hitting a population that's more hesitant because anyone who wasn't already got vaccinated or is this just to be expected. As more people get backs natives. I did the minute you sit your second point in my mind I was like dating game. I think what what's happening right now he's in the first wave of the vaccines rolling out we targeting people who are very eager to get it people who are very high risk. That makes sense we are also targeting actions he targeting but it did desert elephant doesn't resource is people who are able to go away those lines or go online and look to see what CVS Walgreens had the vaccine. An hour running interior to populations lead Americans out there who may not have access. To the vaccine may need help actually getting going there also those early call low hanging fruit saying all ass legal get a vaccine be you know what. I want a free Sam Adams beer only entered importing us dollar million lottery I would say two laps around Talladega speedway Saturday in my own personal car and a and you know what does incentives are great but I think we're missing a large proportion of Americans. Who has sincere doubts about this vaccine or immediately seeking to them. I guess if you're really hesitant about this vaccine a free Sam Adams isn't gonna do it for you. But free press and CEO Bill Evans. Understandable. So when you look at the big picture what does this all mean fer us reaching herd immunity. Like. Think that we need to actually rethink our strategy to and you know we're. About 40% right now unmarried magazine fully backs they didn't present invited us to get to 70%. But July 4 easiest step back and look at these focus skirts and look at what people even going online and Lee with the concerns are the vaccines if people still out there question whether or not they work big questions that vaccines are expecting fertility. They question why every vaccines if we always senator Lindsey mask. To begin with and I think we're missing a large proportion of people whom Jones watch the news good dog on social media who jewelry medical headlines that we think he might do an idealistic world. And we need to be reaching out to these union leaders who can speak to these people say hey what exactly is your concern are you dressing yet because like I set I don't think the incentives I don't think. You know suicides or bonuses and locate you but it tender are really gonna get us the extra 30% we need. Them Indiana and Pfizer also saying that booster shots may be needed as early as September for those first people. Who are vaccinated doctor fat Jenny other hand says it's premature to be talking about that what do you think. I it is siding with doctor algae and you know and every public health expert. Every batches disease doctor I talk to you also are asking cardinal question. We're is the data. Where's the proof that we actually will mean AM booster shot now one thing that's raising a lot of red flags especially among those who are massing hesitant his wife. The CEOs of these pharmaceutical companies are seeing we'd lose you shop. We know that these vaccines offer great immunity at the six month mark could be longer and we also these vaccines protect against a lot of variance right now so it seems a little premature to say hey we needed booster shot and I am worried that that language. Actually feed this of people out there who question the efficacy of vaccines army say hey. Vaccines are just a plot to make a lot of pharmaceutical money. That's what I'm worried I was communication. And then wesun wits piece this whole debate about masking and schools this is getting heated up across the country. So what do you think school look Blake come the fall in terms of masking requirements are vaccine requirements. Do we go back to normal what what does that gonna look like. What is still like is getting at all you know new parents like myself to your parents like you congratulations by the way. Anxiety thank you about what's gonna happen out there at us trying to protect our young ones. Now you know I think there is a divide right now and a lot of states. As you mentioned you Texas and Iowa lived error banning mandates altogether another season really keep many plays I think part of it is as easy. Not addressing what we're all did you with our young people and schools. Early now I think he missed a critical cabin house seats are left to their own devices I think what's gonna happen what should happen. Is cease really need to look at their own individual transmission through vaccination rates. And then made advances is is they can't because honestly in some places like San Francisco in greater than 70% of adult about the age of sixteen vaccinated. That's not the case in rural Iowa in some counties where the mass nanny is now banned. It's apparent that you everything they can't protect their kids because we absolutely know that kids can still look at current buyers get seriously ill and or spatter onto others so I hope that we get to some a little bit more. National consensus on what to do in the scenario. And how many states we talked about of the little bit of their providing these incentives. To get vaccinated starting next week sent a New York airports will offer vaccines to any US resident arriving or departing. That's a different because instead of saying oh you're the lottery ticket uterine here's you know shake shack it's more met access to you are already here all you have to do. Is pull over here and quickly get the shot so what do you think about incentives like that and how safe is it to get on a plane right after you get a vaccine. What's your first point I think the underlying goodness graders access. You know it's it's not what these eight come this location and get out a free food. Item a beverage. It's actually accessing hate we won't get Burnett vaccines to you. And I think that will actually help a lot of people out there it also address is exactly why single haven't yet gotten a vaccine because not a Brothers and place are making it easy we're now down. And regarding air planes seen rules apply. You know in terms of understanding of where you're flying to which transmission looks every you get a certain place your own individual help we're sitting on the airplane are unique touch here in the bargaining wash your hands would you should be doing and Diane and be honest I'd probably get anywhere and amassed. In the indefinite future Ron Klain is people all around you it's just a protective thing to do you. You know I don't think it I don't think this winter's and it changed too much in terms of how are we should be on airplanes. I mean even with flu season it's always a little bit more nerve racking getting on a plane around all those people so now we have yet another incentive. To keep that mascot doctor Battelle we appreciate as always thank you. Credit that you are having read idiom and now to the major development in the Middle East Israel and Hamas are pushing pause on the violence after nearly. Eleven days of nonstop airstrikes and rocket attacks crowds. Paraded through the streets overnight celebrating the agreement at a cease fire without any conditions. But tensions are still high as civilians on both sides are praying that this cease fire holds chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has the latest from Gaza. Overnight celebrations in the Middle East thousands parading through the streets honking whistling. Shouting from the rooftops cruel. This morning they're swapping airstrikes and rockets for fireworks. That is Hamas and Israel agreed overnight to what Hamas confirmed was a mutual and simultaneous cease fire agreement reached in the Gaza Strip. For eleven straight games Israeli Palestinian citizens and one thing. Both sides trading fire from the air and destruction casualties piled up. At least 260 Palestinians killed in the west bank and Gaza over 3300 wounded. Twelve killed in Israel and about 350 wounded. The agreement following days of pressure from world leaders president fighting had six calls with Israel's prime minister on Wednesday demanding a I believe the Palestinians Israelis. Equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures are freedom prosperity and democracy. More than 7000 in Gaza bombed out of their homes as this morning they continue to bury their dead. Eleven year old diva selloff when the last victims of this conflict her mother doomed young clutching the girl's backpack containing her daughter's toys. Saying she was afraid of the bombings. And Israel those sirens wailing throughout the day we're getting owning everything. One of the last rockets from Gaza destroying sea gallery Elise home she was in her bomb shelter for Sunday inside the house. Linger into showed that he was in the house how long did it take three to realize that he's okay what what were you thinking in those moments that comprise pushed the door and I failed things he says ma'am and thank. Come down they can invest. What's that feeling like. Well he's just getting real. Not elect. Why in the mideast replacement violence the US. Pro Israeli and Palestinian groups clashing. Streets of New York City. This hearing God's this walk this street this is where 42 people were killed. In the significant bombing here and it's gonna give you a sense. The scale here this goes on and on and it looks like an earthquake. Hit the street here roads buckled everywhere. Pretty much all around here the windows were shattered. Now not all of Gaza looks like this today but there are hundreds of buildings that do and as this cease fire this tenuous cease fire. Polls for now everybody here is beginning to pick up the pieces to come out to greet each other on Gaza started to emerge. From this war the question on everybody's lives here is. How long is this going to last Diane. Lots of fingers crossed and sure Matt Gutman in Gaza thanks Matt stay safe. And Israel and Hamas agreed to that cease fire after days of pressure from world leaders president Biden spoke briefly last night after pushing for a quote. Significant. Diane good morning well White House sources feel this cease fire shows that the president's strategy is diplomatic approach. Worked in this was the first major foreign policy test for this presidency and I was eager. To avoid a messy prolonged crisis so we saw and in the early days relying heavily on those. Behind the scenes furious diplomatic. Negotiations what the president described as an hour by hour approach but. But this whole episode also expose real rest but in the Democratic Party we saw those progressive members increasingly demanding that the president take a tougher stance. On Israel and in recent days we didn't see Biden ramp up the pressure on the prime minister Netanyahu now I'm toll never issued any kind of ultimatums. But is it relied on his decades long relationship. With Netanyahu to try and get this done the odds for what comes next the president did not answer questions about what he thinks this truce will hold. But the White House knows this is not the finish line even as the president projects optimism that real progress can be made here Diane. All right Mary Bruce at the White House thanks Mary. And the number of Americans applying for unemployment has fallen to its lowest level since the pandemic started. Now some states are responding by cutting unemployment benefits chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has a look at what that means for the economy. And your wallet good morning Rebecca. 440000. Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week that is a proxy for layoffs and it's still. Two times what we would consider normal but a pandemic low in where you really see it reflected. Is right now in crisis. Home values used car sales. The price of your groceries they are all running higher. As our wages. The average wage that Americans get across the country is going up as a number of bigger retailers offer wage hikes to their employees. From Amazon to Wal-Mart Starbucks Bank of America introducing a new wage hike. This week so you are seeing that reflected in wages. But another issue. Is the number of job openings eight point one million of them the highest amount since the record keepers at the bureau of labor started tracking this. Eight point one million jobs are open an unfilled right now. In certain states that is great news Kansas South Dakota three job openings for every person looking for work. In other places New York Nevada California. These are places where the number of unemployed workers. Outweighs is larger than the number of jobs that are available so it can be lumpy depending on which industries you're searching for a job in and also. Which locations you're looking for work. Diane. Good to know Rebecca Jarvis thank you. And prince William and Prince Harry have both shared statements now following the investigation into princess Diana's controversial interview. But we come back to reaction coming in from the royal family. Welcome back prince William and Prince Harry are responding after here results of an investigation into princess Diana's bomb shell 1995. Interview. The investigation concluded that BBC employees used fake documents and quote deceitful behavior. To secure that interview. Now William and Harry are opening up about how that went on to affects Diana and the royal family in general James Longley is at Buckingham Palace with the latest. It's a decision the royal family has waited he is four. The BBC investigation finding that devious and dishonest. And deceitful behavior was used to secure multi machine is earth shattering power Romer interview with Princess Diana back in 1995. Prince William would this unprecedented criticism. That is welcome to the BBC exceptional Tyson's findings and food which are extremely consignment. WC employees. Lied to and use fake documents to obtain means you have my mother. Major irritant and false claims about the role affirmative which play don't have fears and fuels paranoia. Diana's brother Earl Spencer and edged the shares showed him forced bank statements to suggest that to rule and employees were being paid to gather Intel among princess. A betrayal he says convinced Diana to do the interview was the moment the princess spoke out about Charles is affair with Camilla. A moment Prince William regrets ever happening. Well it was three of us in this marriage being here is a major contribution to make you my parents relationship worse. And has since Curtis others. He brings indescribable sadness and other. The BBC's failures contributed significantly to fear paranoia and isolation. But are members from this filing is with. Boucher who would leave the BBC and work at ABC and NBC. Before eventually returning to work the BBC says I apologize then and I do so again now over the fact that I asked for barn statements to be mocked up. It was a stupid thing to do amid an action I deeply regret it helped found the abdomen to the lasting impact has been devastating. Prince Harry issuing a statement saying the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical Prague's says. Ultimately took her life. Overnights in the newly released BBC special but delves into the investigation. I'll Spencer for the first time making a connection between the interview and the chain of events that led to his sister's untimely death. Two years later. Why do troll. Hey lying between the two events I'm I think. That time and did lose trust in really key people. This is a young guy. In her mid thirties who has lived this extraordinary. Turbulence difficult time in the public high. She didn't age trust and onions and when she died two years state she was without any. Form of real. Protection and Prince William doubling down it is my firm view that this panorama program pulls no religious and as soon. And should never be yet again. Districts and established a false narrative. Which forever quarter century and has been commercialized by the BC and others these failings identified by investors journalists. Not only let my mother Diane and my father Don. Ben of the public country. And he some of what Prince Harry had to say in the Arab pull I think it's worth reading. His statement in full because they really it's quite probably says to those who have taken some form of accountability. Thank you for irony that is the first step towards justice and truth get more deeply concerns me is that practices like these an even worse still widespread today. Then and now it's bigger than one outlet one network. All one publication because on the sale malvo lost her life because of this and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy we protect everyone and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let's remember who she was and what she Stifel Diane. And James the prince is have wanted to crack down on the press and particularly unethical behaviors. By the media for years now do you think this could help their cause. Well. The relationship between depressed hands at the palace house rumbled on for years says he is has been. What kind of all over the place it is in a funny way mutually beneficial and kind of neat city damaging Davis needy child under the same time. It's kind of difficult to navigate the world we live in today especially with these ideas around. Fake knees and we hoods have Prince William talking about bout that big he's there is important to mend isn't it means that you just don't like. It's its information that is not front city correct. I'm on I think what's happening he now is the BBC is coming under this level of scrutiny at a time when it needs the public to trust Dave. More than ever we've had ministers here in Britain. Government ministers. From this conservative government. Talking about new oversight of the BBC the public full cost us safe. This scandal really is going to impact the BBC in a fundamental way like we've never seen before. And I think that's what's going to be the kind of big fallout here. He's best remember this isn't just about one man and what he mail may not been doing all those years ago this is about knowledge yet. Cover up there was a graphic designer who is also to mockup these bank statements it was then following it essentially we understand according to his inquiry anyway. School being the one. To come to blow the whistle on the whole thing says the extent of the coverup at the time is the thing I think the little people in this country angry about time is going to have repercussions. On the BBC a very very important this season in this country. And yeah is it to hear directly from the princess on something like this and how are people very active. But I think its massive difference rim speech in this way he spoke very personally about it. Remember of course he's going to became so I think what we're hearing here is insisting that Tyler and for the future really of the palace is engagement which. The press set and we. You know television news in general it's usually a problem that Paulus easily have these problems with the tabloids taking on wanted photographs. Publishing kind of spurious claims about a it's very ready or they run into these problems with the BBC. The public school Costa and I think is also ready importance of jewel on the line between what's happened here. Another really important what BBC doesn't mean the Prince Andrew. Interview was a really important act of public service journalism site. The damage here is extraordinary Prince William is the he's taken this opportunity to criticize the BBC I think a lot of people in this country will be very keen to protect the BBC because it's a really really important institution. I'm Bob united. What happens today going forward is anyone's guess I guess. Me James Longley from Buckingham Palace James thank you. And travel bookings are on the rise so what does secrets of finding the best price for your next trip to. We come back the last day you should book stay with us. Welcome back we are just one week away from the unofficial start of summer and triple A says 60%. More Americans are expected to travel this year. Compared to twenty twining. So how can you make sure you're getting the best travel deal GO Benitez has more. This morning we're just a week away from what could be the busiest travel weekend since the pandemic began. And the excitement over Memorial Day means a airfare is set to go up to. An estimated 16%. This spring by July 4 domestic airfare may be near pre pandemic levels. The average round trip ticket calls already soaring to 440. Dollars this interest in travel. I think is making it. Tougher for a lot of folk to try to get good deals for this summer with European nations reaching an initial agreement on allowing vaccinated Americans then. Airlines are prepping for a surge in international travelers by adding a slew of flights united adding 400 additional flights in July. JetBlue announcing it will now fly to Europe for the first time with two new flights to lunged. Daniel Wilson a stay at home mom one of the millions of travelers looking to get out of the house. And I have. 24. Hour hour today uneasily. At the last minute do you get better and we're hasn't regionally yet. So what can you do to make sure you're getting the best deal booking at all east three weeks three weeks in advance is going to be your best. And staying flexible with waiter you goes oftentimes be best approach. No later than Memorial Day that's when you're gonna get the best deal. And remember there are no right now. Credit leftovers used on another lifetime. All right you but he says thank you and for a look at today's science and technology headlines here's Monaco's our update. Since it is to advise the new effort to get more younger Americans vaccinated. The largest dating apps are partnering with the White House offering badges to show vaccination status. They're also offering free premium contest and soldiers are vaccinated users. Coming this summer Google is opening its first visible retail store here in New York City the store will sell pixels bones that bit where rebels pixel bucks and that's products. And more and set to be located in the same Chelsea neighborhood as the company's headquarters. Finally snap has revealed that new version of its spectacles sunglasses they allow users to see computer generated imagery overlaid on the real world feel the field. Right down there only being given to a small number of readers. More experimental purposes Jose attacked by expanded look at that night can create your own reality he bacteria I. Thanks Mona and the opening bell is ringing on Wall Street stocks are set to open higher today that the Dow is still on track for its fourth straight negative we. The past five weeks shares of cruise line companies are expected to move higher today after carnival said some of its brands would resume cruises. As early as July right now we're seeing the Dow up about 170. And a few more things to know before you go is among Viles is back in action seven compete for the first time in a year and a half and the US classic in Indianapolis. Miles won four gold medals and a 2016 Rio Olympics some say this could be. Her farewell tour leading up to be Olympic Games in Tokyo but by hill says she hasn't met her full potential yet. I like pushing boundaries I like being scared. And I want to see how much I'm capable lands before I retire. On the scene Ametek achieves. This weekend kicks up a string of tournaments leading up to the US championships and Olympic trials next month. And Angelina Jolie's founded daring way to celebrate world. Unless for National Geographic campaign to raise awareness of the urgent need to protect fees and train women to be beekeepers. He can be happy Jolie couldn't shower for three days and was covered with a chemical Fairmont but mission accomplished you walk away without a single stain. And get ready to hop on your room and flight of Salem because this Anderson sisters are back hocus pocus to is officially set to be released next year exclusively on Disney plus. The highly anticipated sequel to the nineties classic has been talked about for years but now the original stars Bette Midler Sarah Jessica Parker and capping and Jimmy have announced. They will return as the witches we'd love to hate. Midler right sentenced to Graham sits. Did spend 300 years but we're back. Sarah Jessica Parker posted that she's ready to run amok a welcome welcome month and then Jamie says she smells children again. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana Zeta thanks for joining us and remember ABC news letters you're bringing all day. With the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you right back at 11 AM eastern. With the new update stay safe.

